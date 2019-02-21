Stoney Creek senior charged with speeding and stunt driving

A 68-year-old Stoney Creek man has lost his vehicle for the next week, after being stopped by Hamilton police.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were conducting speed enforcement in the area of North Service Road and Lewis Road, where they say they clocked a black Mercedes-Benz going 139 km/hr in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver was stopped and charged with stunt driving and speeding.

The vehicle has also been seized by police for seven days.

HPS nabs a Stoney Creek man (68yrs) doing 139km in a 60km zone on North Service Rd. He's in court on March 19, '19 & his Benz has been seized for 7 days. For everyone's safety please obey the speed limit. #HamOnt https://t.co/LIGNFk8zdw pic.twitter.com/GQednyusHL — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 21, 2019

