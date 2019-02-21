Canada
February 21, 2019

Stoney Creek senior charged with speeding and stunt driving

A 68-year-old Stoney Creek man is facing charges after police stopped a driver going 139 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

A 68-year-old Stoney Creek man has lost his vehicle for the next week, after being stopped by Hamilton police.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were conducting speed enforcement in the area of North Service Road and Lewis Road, where they say they clocked a black Mercedes-Benz going 139 km/hr in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver was stopped and charged with stunt driving and speeding.

The vehicle has also been seized by police for seven days.

