Police identify woman found dead in Okanagan Lake as Surrey woman, 29

Kelowna RCMP have identified the person found dead in Okanagan Lake on Sunday as a woman from Surrey.

Investigators were called to Gyro Beach just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday where they found 29-year-old Caitlin Midori Bradley floating face down in the lake, according to the RCMP.

“She [was] a loving mother and a light-hearted practical joker and the best friend anyone could ask for,” Bradley’s friend Condesa Strain told Global News.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are now trying to develop a timeline of Bradley’s actions before her death.

“At this point in the investigation, although Caitlin’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a media release.

Police are asking anyone who saw or spoke with Bradley in the hours or days before her death to contact police.

Gyro Beach has since been cleared by police, and the area has reopened to the public.