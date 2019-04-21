Police tape blocks off Gyro Park in Kelowna
Police tape is blocking off public access to Boyce-Gyro Beach Park on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, B.C.
There are atleast a dozen RCMP officers on scene, as well as members from the Kelowna fire department.
One officer could be seen carrying a blanket.
This is a developing story and Global Okanagan will provide more information as it becomes available.
