April 21, 2019 6:01 pm

Police tape blocks off Gyro Park in Kelowna

By South Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Police taped off Gyro Park in Kelowna, B.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Kimberly Davidson/Global News
Police tape is blocking off public access to Boyce-Gyro Beach Park on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, B.C.

There are atleast a dozen RCMP officers on scene, as well as members from the Kelowna fire department.

One officer could be seen carrying a blanket.

This is a developing story and Global Okanagan will provide more information as it becomes available.

