White City School vandalized, broken into

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking into two separate incidents involving White City School that took place over the Easter long weekend.

According to Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) officials, “several” windows were broken at the K-8 French immersion school early Friday morning. The main school building and storage facilities also suffered damage. It has not yet been verified, but the PVSD do no believe access was gained to the school.

No classes took place that day due to the Good Friday holiday.

Early Sunday morning, the school was broken into. PVSD officials said both incidents are being investigated. Work is being done to determine the cost of damages and if any property was lost.

There is no word on whether or not these two incidents are related.

No classes are scheduled to take place at the school this week due to the Easter holiday, and week-long break for students.