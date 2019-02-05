Demand for French immersion program growing at Prairie Valley School Division

Demand continues to grow for French immersion programs in rural schools.

The Prairie Valley School Division launched the French immersion program at Greenall High School in Balgonie this school year, with 21 students enrolled.

In the division’s latest board meeting, they’ve agreed to expand the program to Grade 10 in the fall.

The plan is to add a grade each year, as the students make their way through to Grade 12.

Also included in the expansion is Lumsden Elementary School they will be adding Grade 6 French immersion in September.

“It’s entirely driven by student and community demand, so as students continue to register for kindergarten and all the way through, our commitment is to ensure they can follow through, through to Grade 12 French education if they so choose,” said director of education Luc Lerminiaux from Prairie Valley School Division.

Prairie Valley School Division first launched French immersion at École White City in 2011.

There are currently more than 350 French immersion students in the school division.

There is no plan to expand it further at this time.