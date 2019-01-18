Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board expands French immersion program

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) is expanding its elementary French immersion program.

Starting in the fall, there will be five schools offering French immersion instead of the previous three.

The two schools identified for kindergarten French immersion are St. Clare of Assisi in Lower Stoney Creek and St. Vincent de Paul on the West Mountain.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 programs already exist at St. Joseph on Locke Street South, St. Eugene on Parkdale Avenue South and Saints Peter and Paul on Fennell Avenue East.

A secondary program is also available at Cathedral High School on Wentworth Street North.

The expansion comes as kindergarten enrolment in the French immersion program has more than doubled in the past six years.

Parent information sessions will be offered at the five participating elementary schools over the next few weeks.