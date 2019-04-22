Cougar chases cat in Vernon backyard

A Vernon resident got an unexpected photo opportunity on Sunday.

Tracy Lutz-Noel says she was weeding her garden in the Stepping Stones subdivision on the north end of Vernon on Sunday when her cat raced by her.

Turning to see what the commotion was about, she saw a cougar was chasing her cat through her yard.

Lutz-Noel says the cougar abandoned the chase and climbed about 15 feet up a tree.

She managed to get some pretty amazing photos of the animal while it hung out in the tree for about 30 minutes.

After about half a hour, she says the cougar jumped down and ran off.