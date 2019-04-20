OHL Roundup: Saturday, April 20, 2019

OTTAWA – Sasha Chmelevski scored two goals and set up two more as the Ottawa 67’s downed the Oshawa Generals 7-3 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final.

Graeme Clarke, Tye Felhaber, Marco Rossi, Mitchell Hoelscher and Kyle Maksimovich also scored for the 67’s.

Brandon Saigeon, Serron Noel and Allan McShane supplied the offence for the Generals.

Ottawa goaltender Michael DiPietro made 25 saves.

Kyle Keyser started in net for Oshawa, allowing all seven goals on 36 shots through 51:16. Aidan Hughes stopped 6-of-6 attempts the rest of the way.

The Generals host Game 3 on Sunday.

SPIRIT 4 STORM 3 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ryan McLeod scored the winner 6:52 into overtime as the Spirit rallied over Guelph for a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference final.

Bode Wilde had the tying goal for Saginaw 18:43 into the third period after the Storm had scored twice to take the lead. Damien Giroux and Cole Perfetti had the other goals for the Spirit.

Saginaw’s Ivan Prosvetov made 31 saves before getting ejected for shooting the puck over the glass at 14:18 of the third. Tristan Lennox only had to make two saves to earn the win in relief.

Nick Suzuki had a second-period goal and Isaac Ratcliffe and Markus Phillips scored in a 34-second span in the third to give Guelph a short-lived 3-2 lead. Both third-period goals were scored during a five-minute checking to the head major to Justin Murray, who was also given a game misconduct on the play.

Saginaw hosts Game 3 on Monday.

