Brush fire in northeast Edmonton comes close to homes

Wind, terrain and dry conditions kept firefighters busy battling a grass fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of Hooper Crescent near Victoria Trail around 2:30 p.m. because of a brush fire in the Kennedale Ravine.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Capt. Rob Cavell said the fire spread quickly because of wind and dry conditions.

“It caused a fair bit of concern because the ravine is quite close to the back of the homes and the ravine, in this location, is quite steep,” Cavell said.

“It’s also quite muddy still underneath a dry layer so it made it very difficult for our all terrain pumpers to access the river valley.”

READ MORE: Latest status of wildfires, bans and restrictions for Alberta fire season 2019

There was no indication of what caused the fire.

Spring conditions are ideal for brush fires so people are being reminded to be careful when outdoors.

Cavell said there are a few things Edmonton residents can do to reduce the number of brush fires in the city and the damage caused if one does ignite.

“As soon as (people) see a fire, call in as quickly as possible so we can get our crews on scene as quickly as possible,” Cavell said.

“Secondary, let’s keep our vegetation as wet as possible and try to keep any brush cleared away from your home so there’s no sorts of ignition next to the home, especially in the urban interface areas.”

READ MORE: Crews called to battle brush fire on northeastern outskirts of Edmonton

On Wednesday night, fire crews were called to a brush fire near Horse Hill School on the northeastern outskirts of Edmonton.