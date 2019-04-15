Canada
Fire crews battle blaze at Shell’s Scotford Upgrader northeast of Edmonton

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at Shell’s Scotford Upgrader northeast of Edmonton.

The site assembly alarm went off at the facility at 8:45 a.m., Shell Canada media manager Tara Lemay said in an email Monday morning.

Shell Canada Ltd. and crews from Strathcona County Emergency Services were called to the blaze.

Personnel are being relocated from the area as a safety precaution, Lemay said. The Shell Canada facility is located northeast of Fort Saskatchewan.

At this point it’s not known what started the fire.

Global News has a crew at the scene.

More to come…

