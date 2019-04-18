Canada
April 18, 2019 12:16 am
Updated: April 18, 2019 12:19 am

Northeast Edmonton house fire sends 2 people to hospital

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said neighbours called 911 after they saw smoke coming from a home in the area of 147 Avenue and 32 Street at about 5:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that a man and woman were taken to hospital as a precaution out of concerns about smoke inhalation.

They said neighbours called 911 after they saw smoke coming from a home in the area of 147 Avenue and 32 Street at about 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out of the kitchen window, the spokesperson said.

Crews were quickly able to gain control of the fire but the damage to the kitchen was extensive.

It is not clear what sparked the fire.

