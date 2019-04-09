1 person sent to hospital after northeast Edmonton fire

One person was taken to hospital late Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a residential building, according to a fire official.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said six crews were dispatched to a fire at a building in the area of 66 Street and 124 Avenue at about 4:46 p.m. and they arrived at the scene four minutes later.

The spokesperson said crews discovered a working fire but were able to get it under control at 5:13 p.m. They did not say when crews were expected to have the fire out fully.

The nature of the injuries sustained by the victim were not disclosed and it wasn’t clear where the person was found. The fire spokesperson did not say how old the victim was or if they were male or female.

The fire also disrupted traffic in the area. The Edmonton Police Service said they were assisting with traffic control because the fire forced them to shut down 66 Street in both directions between Yellowhead Trail and Fort Road.

It was no immediately clear when 66 Street would reopen.

More to come…

