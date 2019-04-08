Edmonton fire crews called to blaze in downtown home

Fire crews were called to a home south of Edmonton’s downtown on Monday afternoon for reports of a house fire.

Crews received the call at around 1:50 p.m. that a home in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road was burning. A spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived just a few minutes later to find a fully involved fire in a single-family home.

Crews got the fire under control by 2:26 p.m. and it was declared put out at 3:22 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators don’t know what started the blaze but are looking into it. Officials didn’t have an estimate of the extent of the damage.