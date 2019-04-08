Downtown Edmonton fire
April 8, 2019 6:40 pm

Edmonton fire crews called to blaze in downtown home

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton fire crews battle a blaze in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019.

Supplied: Jason Hardwick
A A

Fire crews were called to a home south of Edmonton’s downtown on Monday afternoon for reports of a house fire.

Crews received the call at around 1:50 p.m. that a home in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road was burning. A spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived just a few minutes later to find a fully involved fire in a single-family home.

Edmonton downtown fire April 8

Edmonton fire crews battle a blaze in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019.

Supplied: Jason Hardwick
IMG_3334

Edmonton fire crews battle a blaze in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019.

Charles Taylor/Global News
IMG_3328

Edmonton fire crews battle a blaze in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019.

Charles Taylor/Global News
IMG_3327

Edmonton fire crews battle a blaze in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019.

Charles Taylor/Global News
IMG_3326

Edmonton fire crews battle a blaze in the area of 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road on April 8, 2019.

Charles Taylor/Global News

Crews got the fire under control by 2:26 p.m. and it was declared put out at 3:22 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

READ MORE: Edmonton fire investigators searching for cause of north-end fire

Investigators don’t know what started the blaze but are looking into it. Officials didn’t have an estimate of the extent of the damage.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Edmonton fire
Downtown Edmonton house fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Edmonton House Fire
House Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.