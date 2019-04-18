Crews called to battle brush fire on northeastern outskirts of Edmonton
Firefighters were called to a brush fire near a school on the northeastern outskirts of Edmonton on Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews were called to a field near Horse Hill School just before 6 p.m.
They said the fire stayed away from the school and that firefighters had it under control by 7:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear what sparked the fire.
