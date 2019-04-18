Canada
April 18, 2019 12:28 am
Updated: April 18, 2019 12:30 am

Crews called to battle brush fire on northeastern outskirts of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews were called to a brush fire near Horse Hill School just before 6 p.m.

Eric Beck/ Global News
A A

Firefighters were called to a brush fire near a school on the northeastern outskirts of Edmonton on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews were called to a field near Horse Hill School just before 6 p.m.

They said the fire stayed away from the school and that firefighters had it under control by 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brush fire
Edmonton brush fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Horse Hill School
Northeast Edmonton brush fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.