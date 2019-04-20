Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after shots reportedly fired at vehicle in North Preston

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in North Preston on Friday.

Police say a man called police at 10:23 p.m. to report that only moments before, his vehicle had been shot at and struck while he was driving on Clarence Street.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not injured in the incident.

Police continue to canvass the area as they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.