Man riding mobile scooter dead after collision in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police said a man riding a mobility scooter is dead after a collision at an intersection.

It happened Friday morning at the intersection of Cascade Street and Alberta Avenue in the Avalon neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Alcohol possible factor in crash on Saskatchewan highway

The 65-year-old man was on his scooter when it collided with a vehicle, according to police.

His name has not been released, but police said his family has been notified.

READ MORE: Man dead after pedestrian collision near Saskatchewan First Nation

No other details have been released as police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 306-975-8300.