Officials investigating lab-confirmed measles case in York Region

TORONTO – Health authorities say they are investigating a travel-related laboratory-confirmed case of measles in York Region.

York Region Public Health has identified three places where people may have been exposed to the disease.

It says anyone who visited the emergency department of the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket last Sunday or Monday, the Doctor’s Office Walk-in Clinic in Richmond Hill on Apr. 10, 11 or 12, or Nando’s Restaurant in Richmond Hill on Apr. 10 may be at risk and should consult a doctor.

Measles symptoms can appear between seven and 18 days after contact with an infected individual and may begin with a cough, runny nose, fever, red watery eyes and small spots with a white centre inside the mouth.

A red, blotchy rash appears on the third to the seventh day.