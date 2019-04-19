Niagara police searching for fake 911 caller

Niagara police have released photos of a man they believe made a fake 911 call.

READ MORE: Case of Niagara police officer charged with shooting another officer put off until May

On Wednesday night, a 911 caller told police there was an incident unfolding with firearms involved at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines and public safety was at risk.

However, when officers arrived, they determined the call was a fake.

Officers were able to obtain video footage and captured images of a suspect, who used a specific payphone at the time the 911 call was made.

The suspect is described as white, 20-30 years old, five feet seven to six feet two inches tall, brown-haired with a buzz cut, and unshaven. He was wearing an orange zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white strings, a white T-shirt with gold lettering, a blue T-shirt under the white shirt, light blue jeans and white/grey running shoes.

READ MORE: Fire crews knock down two-alarm blaze at Niagara-on-the-Lake winery

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the man please contact Const. Casey Tennant at 905-688-4111 Badge 8391.

Media Release: Person to Identify – Police Request Public's Assistance – https://t.co/RvKuBSbTnL pic.twitter.com/RHRoozM7zz — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 19, 2019