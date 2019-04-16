Fire crews knock down two-alarm blaze at Niagara-on-the-Lake winery

Firefighters put out a two-alarm blaze at a winery just 10 km east of St Catharines on Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara-on-the-Lake fire and emergency crews were called out just before 2:00 p.m. to fire at Colaneri Estate Winery at Queenston Road and Concession 6 Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that some skids, plastic containers and a 53-foot trailer were at the root of the fire near a greenhouse.

Massive smoke and some flames were seen coming from the 31,000-square-foot facility. However, its main structure was not damaged, according to deputy fire chief Nick Ruller.

Ruller told Global News that the fire was downgraded as crews arrived on scene and that it was under control in under 35 minutes.

There were no injuries and the investigation will be conducted by local fire teams.

