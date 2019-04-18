Case of Niagara police officer charged with shooting another officer put off until May

The officer accused of attempted murder in the shooting of another Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officer has seen a judge put the case over until next month.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog charges Niagara officer after Pelham shooting

Det. Sgt. Shane Donovan did not appear for his first hearing in St. Catharines on Thursday.

It’s expected he will make an appearance on the new date for the case, May 9.

Donovan, a 20-year veteran of the NRPS, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the Nov. 29 shooting in Pelham.

Ontario’s police watchdog was called in to investigate after reports a Niagara region police officer was critically injured by gunfire about 20 kilometres west of Niagara Falls.

Donovan, a part of the force’s collision reconstruction unit, is alleged to have fired his weapon multiple times during a confrontation with 52-year-old Const. Nathan Parker.

Parker, who’s faced four disciplinary hearings in his 28 years with the service, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog says Niagara officer shot his gun ‘multiple times,’ wounding other cop

The SIU confirms the investigation is still active

The case will return to a St. Catharines courtroom in early May where it’s expected lawyers will review more disclosure.

With files from Kerri Breen