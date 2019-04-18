Community rallies to help family of murdered Penticton woman

“On April 15, 2019, our small town was changed forever.”

The opening line of the GoFundMe plea for the Knippelberg family sums up how most Penticton residents feel following four murders on Monday.

One resident began the campaign to assist Darlene Knippelberg’s grieving family.

“Losing a parent is one of the hardest times a family can go through, but losing her in such an unexpected way is unimaginable,” Daniella Iannone wrote.

“Gary, along with his wife, Lorita, are now dealing with the loss of his mom as well as taking care of his special needs sister.”

Knippelberg’s daughter was not at home on Cornwall Drive with her mother at the time of the shooting, according to a family friend.

The money is pledged to help the Penticton family with funeral expenses, medication for her daughter and travel for an out-of-town grandson, as well as other expenses.

“Other unforeseen expenses can easily add up,” Iannone said. “We do not want this family to have to deal with any more stress than they have already been given.”

The fundraising goal for the family has been set at $5,000.

John Brittain, a 68-year-old Penticton man, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shootings.