City of Hamilton warns of potential flooding on Easter long weekend

A Thursday afternoon weather statement from Environment Canada finds the city of Hamilton alerting residents of potential flooding, due to the expectations of heavy rainfall to kick off the Easter long weekend.

Environment Canada says rainfall in amounts of 25 to 50 mm is likely over the next two days as a series of low-pressure systems from the Southern Plains states affect Southern Ontario.

In a statement, the city says there’s “potential for flooding along Hamilton’s waterfront areas due to the combination of already higher than average lake levels and significant rain.”

It also says despite the ground no longer being frozen, “it will still have a limited ability to absorb this rainfall.”

The city’s release goes on to say crews will be out working to clear catch basins and inspect flooding hot spots, but advise residents to take their own proactive measures to avoid flooding. These measures include:

Keeping catch basins in front of your home clear of debris‎

Inspect backwater valves and ensure that it’s functioning properly

Check sump pumps

Consider moving valuables up off of basement floors.

Meanwhile, The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) revealed water levels and flows are expected to be elevated in all Hamilton watercourses over the weekend and into early next week.

Spencer Creek in the west and Stoney Creek in the east are watersheds of particular concern, however, the HCA admit there are no expectations of significant watercourse flooding.

Caution is advised for residents travelling near water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams as faster-moving water and slippery banks may pose a significant hazard.

Environment Canada expects the forecast to clear up on Sunday sun and high of 14.

With warm weather and rain in the forecast over the coming days, a reminder to take steps to prevent flooding in and around your home, and be cautious around all bodies of water: https://t.co/KYwOtsUai9 #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) April 18, 2019

