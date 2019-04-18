Harvard prof says Concordia disinvited him because of his conservative views

A Harvard professor is claiming he was disinvited from speaking at Concordia University because he is white and holds conservative opinions.

READ MORE: Concordia University’s fine arts faculty receives historic $5.6-million gift

Harvey Mansfield wrote an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal this week saying Concordia’s Liberal Arts College had rescinded an offer for him to address students. He says he was to give a commencement speech about the study of great books.

WATCH BELOW: Colin Kaepernick’s speech at Harvard censored due to legal action against the NFL

Mansfield, a professor of government at Harvard, says he was notified about the decision in a letter from college principal Mark Russell.

A college representative was not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE: Rising popularity of online university courses opens door to Harvard, Yale, MIT

Mansfield says Russell’s letter did not specify why the university had changed its mind about his visit.

WATCH BELOW: Harvard suspends men’s soccer team over sexual comments made in ‘scouting report’ of female players

He writes that he learned from someone other than the principal that 12 alumni had demanded the college cancel his speaking engagement. Mansfield says the alumni were allegedly upset about his views on gender and culture.

READ MORE: Only 6 fries per serving? Harvard professor’s suggestion angers fried food lovers

Mansfield says he was rejected from speaking because he is a white male conservative professor.

The Canadian Press was unable to immediately reach Mansfield for comment.