Harvard Law School says Brett Kavanaugh won’t return to teach course: reports

Harvard Law School has informed its students that embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will not be returning to teach there in January, according to reports.

The Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported that administrators sent an email Monday evening informing students that Kavanaugh, who has been fending off allegations of sexual assault dating back to his high school and college years, will not be returning.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered,” read the email sent on behalf of the school’s curriculum committee, according to the Crimson and the Boston Globe.

The news comes amid calls from students for the prestigious law school to suspend Kavanaugh’s teaching position until an investigation into his conduct is completed.

Kavanaugh’s faculty page on the Harvard website was scrapped as of Monday evening. But an archived version of the page lists him as a Samuel Williston Lecturer on Law, who was scheduled to teach a course called “The Supreme Court since 2005” for the winter 2019 semester.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the White House gave the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to in its investigation into Kavanaugh.

