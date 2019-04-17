The Napanee Raiders will be tough to beat in the Ontario Junior C final

The Ontario Provincial Junior C championship series begins on Friday night at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee. Game time is 7.30 p.m.

The Raiders will play the Grimsby Peach Kings in a best of seven series to decide the Clarence ‘Tubby’ Schmaltz Trophy.

The Raiders are 16-0 in the playoffs. They’re trying to become the first team in 24 years to go undefeated in the post-season.

In 1995, the Belle River Canadians went unscathed in the playoffs, en route to capturing the Schmaltz Cup.

This spring the Raiders have rolled through their opposition, sweeping the Port Hope Panthers, Picton Pirates, Uxbridge Bruins and Alliston Hornets.

READ MORE: Napanee Raiders remain unbeaten in the Junior C playoffs

“We’re playing really well,” said Raiders General manager Adam Bramburger.

Now in his ninth season as the club’s GM, Bramburger says it takes a total team effort to succeed and that’s exactly what they’re getting from everyone involved.

“Nobody has taken a night off,” continued Bramburger.

“We’re getting consistent performances from all four lines, the defense and goaltending from Nicholas Nabuurs and Bailey Maracle. We’re a tough team to beat when were only allowing our opposition 15-20 shots on goal per game. We have the right attitude and it’s showing on the ice.

Bramburger says it’s the players who get the job done but it’s the coaches who set the right example.

“Mike Hartwick, Jeff Foster and Mat Goody have been wonderful. Their systems and practices are great and they know how to work with the kids. They all believe in the cause and when you have guys like that, it’s contagious. That winning attitude has spread throughout the entire team.”

READ MORE: The Napanee Raiders are the team to beat in Junior C hockey

This is the 30th anniversary of Raiders hockey in Napanee and Bramburger says the entire community is behind their drive to win another provincial title.

“This job is 12 months a year. It’s not just me. It’s the coaches, players, executive, sponsors and game day volunteers. It takes a lot of people coming together as one to achieve the goal of winning the Schmaltz Cup.”

For the record, Napanee last won the Schmaltz Cup in 1993. They beat the Hanover Barons in six games.

“It’s been 26 long years,” said Bramburger. “Its time to bring the cup back to Napanee.”

Listen: Around the OHL podcast