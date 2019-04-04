Napanee Raiders remain unbeaten in the Junior C playoffs

The Napanee Raiders are off to a flying start in the Ontario Provincial Junior C semi-final playoff series.

On Wednesday night at the Strathcona Paper Centre, the Raiders took the sting out of the Alliston Hornets 6-2.

“It was definitely the start we were hoping for,” said Raiders forward Ryan Casselman.

The 21-year-old overage player from Napanee was the team’s leading scorer this season with 78 points. He’s added 17 more in the postseason. Casselman says it’s only one game and the series is a long way from being over.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” continued Casselman, who won the Canadian RBC Junior A championship title with the Cobourg Cougars in 2017.

“I believe Alliston is a better team than what they showed tonight. Our job is to stay focused and do what we do best.

“The Hornets are a skilled team but we outworked them tonight. If we keep doing what we’re doing I think we’ll be just fine.”

Raiders captain Justynn Steven enjoyed a productive night. He scored a couple of third-period goals to put the game out of reach.

“We came out strong, that’s for sure,” said Steven, now in his fourth year with the Junior C club.

“Like Ryan said, we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We had no idea what Alliston was like. I’m sure they’ll come out with a stronger performance in game two and we need to be ready. This is a talented team with loads of junior experience. I’m sure we’ll be ready to go.”

The Raiders are on a mission this year to win the Clarence “Tubby” Schmaltz Trophy, something they haven’t done since 1993.

Mike Hartwick’s club has yet to lose a playoff game this season. They swept the Port Hope Panthers, Picton Pirates and Uxbridge Bruins in four straight games.

Wednesday’s win over Alliston makes it 13 consecutive victories.

Game two in the series is set for Friday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston. Game time is 8 p.m.

Game three is Sunday afternoon in Napanee starting at 4.30.