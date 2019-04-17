Hamilton man accused of breaking into gym lockers

An alleged locker room thief has been arrested by Hamilton Police.

Police were called to the GoodLife gym on Stone Church Road Tuesday afternoon, for a report of several thefts from gym lockers.

Police say a witness caught the thief in the act and held him until officers arrived.

They say a search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of stolen identification including credit cards and other items he obtained from a locker.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and investigators are now looking at similar incidents reported at the same gym, as well the YMCA on Rymal Road, so they say further charges may be laid.

Any victims are being asked to contact police.

HPS has arrested a male (18yrs) from #HamOnt in relation to locker thefts at local gyms. Police believe there could be other victims and are asking them to report the incident as the investigation continues. https://t.co/94LqMaIIFQ pic.twitter.com/ZUGPNOfUHx — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 17, 2019