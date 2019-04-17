Burlington man arrested for alleged false 911 call about a woman being shot

A 27-year-old Burlington man is facing charges after police say he lied about a woman being shot during a 911 call.

Halton police say they received a call at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday about a female being shot at a residence on Walkers Line.

After arriving, police reportedly found the allegation to be false and believe the man lied about the shooting as a way to expedite the police response time for a separate incident of missing property.

“Police would like to remind the public that 911 is only to be used in an emergency,” said Halton Regional Police in a media release. “It is a criminal offence to make a false 911 call and such hoaxes divert first responders from actual emergencies.”

Zach Gerdes was arrested at the scene and charged with public mischief and conveying a false message.

