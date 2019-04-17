View Full Results
Crime
April 17, 2019 9:57 am

Burlington man arrested for alleged false 911 call about a woman being shot

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Halton Regional Police
A A

A 27-year-old Burlington man is facing charges after police say he lied about a woman being shot during a 911 call.

Halton police say they received a call at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday about a female being shot at a residence on Walkers Line.

READ MORE: Man faces attempted murder charge in Burlington Motel 6 shooting

After arriving, police reportedly found the allegation to be false and believe the man lied about the shooting as a way to expedite the police response time for a separate incident of missing property.

“Police would like to remind the public that 911 is only to be used in an emergency,” said Halton Regional Police in a media release. “It is a criminal offence to make a false 911 call and such hoaxes divert first responders from actual emergencies.”

Zach Gerdes was arrested at the scene and charged with public mischief and conveying a false message.

WATCH: Two officers shot, one man dead after early morning gas station shooting in Burlington

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
burlington police
conveying false message
fake shooting
False report
Halton
halton police
Public Mischief
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.