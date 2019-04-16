Napnee OPP lay several driving-related charges over the weekend

On Saturday night around 8 p.m. OPP responded to a call in Greater Napanee in the driveway of a home on South Shore Road.

According to the police news release, 19-year-old Elijah Jones took a vehicle that did not belong to him, then hit other vehicles that were parked in the same driveway.

The car then allegedly ran into a tree and came to a stop.

Police say he then assaulted a person who witnessed the collision before running off.

Woods was charged with impaired driving, theft under $5,000 and assault.

Transport driver charged with careless driving

A driver of tractor trailer was charged in connection with a collision on a major highway over the weekend.

Police say a tractor trailer flipped onto its side on Highway 401 late Saturday night.

The truck lost control and ended up blocking both eastbound lanes.

Traffic was diverted and the highway was closed for several hours into Sunday morning.

The driver, Nawab Mohammad, sustained minor injuries following the crash.

Mohammad, age 23, was charged with careless driving and will appear in court in Napanee on June 6.

Brantford man handed stunt driving charges

A Brantford man is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly being caught speeding on Highway 401.

Lennox and Addington OPP stopped a 29-year-old man during a speed trap on Highway 401 near Napanee on Friday evening.

The man was allegedly travelling 153 km/h heading westbound on the highway when he was pulled over by OPP .

He was charged with stunt driving, and his vehicle was impounded and license suspended for seven days each.

He will appear in court in Napanee on May 8.

