Centre Hastings man clocked at 100 km/h over the speed limit

A man is facing charges for allegedly travelling over twice the speed limit in a rural area north of Belleville.

A 29-year-old man from Central Hastings was pulled over around 8 p.m. on Saturday, just south of Roslin on Highway 37.

Corey Mumford was allegedly caught by OPP heading north on Highway 37 going 181 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Mumford was charged with stunt driving and also faces several other charges for allegedly driving without a licence, driving without insurance. Police say he also failed to pull over for an emergency vehicle.

Mumford’s driver’s licence is now suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

He will appear in Provincial Offences Court in Belleville on May 6.