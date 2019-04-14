Radio personality Bobby Gale killed in Kingston highway collision, police say

KINGSTON, Ont. – Provincial police say Ontario radio personality Bobby Gale has died in a highway collision in Kingston.

OPP Const. Roop Sandhu says Gale was travelling westbound from Quebec just before 4 a.m. Saturday when he appeared to have car trouble and left his vehicle.

The 62-year-old was then struck by a tractor trailer, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the truck driver remained at the scene, and they’re not considering any charges.

Gales’ colleagues at 99.3 County FM in Prince Edward County paid tribute to the broadcasting veteran on the station’s website.

They planned a special broadcast Sunday afternoon, the usual slot for Gale’s show “The Sunday Glide.”

Board chair Jim Johnston called Gale a “legend, a friend of thousands and a personal friend for 45 years.”

“He was a passionate champion of music, and many artists domestically and internationally have benefited from his management, friendship and guidance,” Johnston wrote in a Facebook post.

Gale’s years in radio included on-air stints in his hometown of Windsor at CJOM; as well as Ann Arbor, Michigan’s WWWW FM; Winnipeg’s CHIQ FM; Montreal’s CHOM FM and Toronto’s Q107.

Police asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to contact them.