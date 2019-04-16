Chilliwack RCMP issue B.C.-wide warrant for woman charged in stolen autos sting

A British Columbia-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Downie Dee MacCallum of Chilliwack for possession of stolen property.

RCMP had recovered two cars and arrested five individuals as police investigated reports of stolen autos.

The first arrest occurred on April 1, 2019 when an alert Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officer noted a car reported stolen to the Abbotsford Police Department parked in a dirt lot at Nowell Street and Norrish Avenue.

CRU officers converged to the site where police quickly arrested three occupants of the vehicle.

Evidence linking a suspect to the theft was seized by police during the arrest.

Downie Dee Maccallum was charged with possession of stolen property, and released from custody pending a court appearance in April.

RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Ms. MacCullum and immediately call 911.

Downie Dee Maccallum is described as a Caucasian female, 5’5”, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Downie Dee MacCallum is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).