What’s open and closed in Hamilton over the Easter long weekend

Easter weekend is upon us, which will bring a rare four-day holiday for some in the Hamilton area. Several businesses and services will be closed on either Good Friday (April 19), Easter Sunday (April 21) or Easter Monday (April 22)

Here’s what you need to know.

Municipal schedule

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Good Friday. Friday’s pickup will occur on Saturday (April 20.) Monday will be a regular collection day. (April 22) The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule on Friday and a regular schedule on Monday.

ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Friday and Monday. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Friday and Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Friday and Monday.

Recycling Centres: Closed on Friday and Monday.

Administrative offices: The city’s administrative offices will be closed from Friday to Monday.

Recreation Centres: Closed on Friday and Monday. The Sackville Hill Senior Centre will have activities on Monday.

Hamilton Civic Museums: Closed on Friday and Monday.

Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre: Closed Friday to Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Social Services: All Ontario Works offices, special supports, and the Housing Services office will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Senior Centres: Closed Friday and Sunday. Senior Clubs will be running modified program schedules from Friday to Monday.

Arenas: Closed to public programming Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Animal Services: Closed Good Friday, Sunday and Easter Monday.

Shopping

Grocery Stores: Major grocery stores like Loblaws, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Friday and Sunday, but open on Monday with adjusted hours.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be closed both Friday and Sunday. Except for:

Hess Tower (Main Street): open 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday

Main & Emerson: open at 8:00 A.M to Midnight on Friday and Sunday

Stoney Creek on King Street from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday and Sunday

Glaeser on Wilson Street from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday and Sunday

Meadowlands in Ancaster from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday and Sunday

Russel on King Street from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday and Sunday

University Plaza on Osler Drive from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday and Sunday

Fennell Square from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday and Sunday

Malls: All malls in Hamilton including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, and The Centre on Barton will be closed Friday and Sunday. However, some Greater Toronto area malls open those days with holiday hours include:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket open Friday but closed Sunday

Pacific Mall in Toronto

Walmart: All Walmarts will be closed Friday and Sunday, and open regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed Friday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

LCBO: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All stores open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

Mail

Canada Post: mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Friday and Monday.

What’s open

Movie theatres

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope

Toronto tourist destinations such as The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo.

