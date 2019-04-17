Hamilton’s first licensed cannabis store opens for business on Saturday

There’s confirmation that Hamilton’s first licensed cannabis store will open this weekend.

Happy to announce the AGCO has issued licences and authorizations to open Canna Cabana-branded stores in Hamilton and Sudbury.

Pending final inspections, the stores expect to open in time for 4/20 celebrations.

Canna Cabana has rented out a storefront within The Centre on Barton St. and is slated to open its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The store’s operator, Stephen Fry, says his staff of 14 are going through extensive training and will be ready to answer questions about every strain of cannabis and other products.

Fry says most are full-time, all will be paid a “liveable wage” with benefits. He added that this a wonderful time to be employed in an “emerging industry.”

About 300 people applied to work in the Hamilton store in just two days when the job advertisement was posted.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger will be on hand to cut the ribbon on Saturday morning near Barton St. and Kenilworth Ave., at the eastern end of the retail complex.

A second licensed store, Hello Cannabis in Dundas, is expected to open its doors to customers on April 26.

