Police expect Hamilton’s first licensed cannabis stores to open next weekend

Deputy Police Chief Dan Kinsella expects Hamilton’s first licensed pot shops to open their doors next weekend.

Kinsella told the city’s police services board on Thursday afternoon that he estimates April 20 will be the start of operations for cannabis stores at The Centre on Barton and on Cootes Drive in Dundas.

Kinsella hopes that this change to the landscape will help Hamilton police in their ongoing battle against unauthorized cannabis storefronts.

“In neighbouring municipalities, where they’re up and running, they’re being used,” he said.

Kinsella says that’s “a good thing” and shows that people would prefer to purchase legally if they can. He’s hoping that “down the road, that’s what will happen” in Hamilton.

As for unauthorized dispensaries, Kinsella says the number has dropped from 12 to 10 since the start of the month.

He also says 22 warrants have been executed this year at unauthorized pot stores in Hamilton, adding that 20 of those properties have been seized under provincial legislation.