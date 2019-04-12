3 more unauthorized Hamilton pot shops up in smoke due to police raids

The crackdown on unauthorized cannabis dispensaries continues in Hamilton.

Hamilton police and the OPP teamed up on Thursday to raid three unlicensed storefronts, two on Kenilworth Avenue and one on Barton Street.

A total of seven people face charges, ranging in age from 18 to 42.

They each face charges of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to the Cannabis Act and with possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code.

Police say various forms of cannabis were seized during the raids, along with cash, cocaine and electronics.

The raids were carried out on the same day that Deputy Police Chief Dan Kinsella told the Hamilton Police Services Board that the number of unauthorized dispensaries across Hamilton, once more than 50, was down to 10.

Kinsella also predicted that the city’s first two provincially licensed stores will open next weekend.