Bridge maintenance shuts down sections of Sherman Access at Kenilworth Access in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton began bridge maintenance on Wednesday that will see areas around Sherman Access at Kenilworth Access shut down for several days over the next two weeks.

Crews began work on the access ramp connecting the downbound Kenilworth Access to the Sherman Access. It’s expected that stage will close the ramp until Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the ramp will also be closed Thursday and next Tuesday for similar durations between 9:00 a.m. through to early evening.

Also next week, the access from the downbound Sherman Access to the downbound Kenilworth Access will be closed, weather permitting, next Wednesday through April 26.

The closure on those days is expected to begin at 9 a.m. next Wednesday and wrap up the early evening on April 26.

None of the maintenance work will affect the roadways during the Easter long weekend.

