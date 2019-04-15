Canada
April 15, 2019 7:38 pm

Respected Sask. Indigenous elder Noel Starblanket passes away at age 72

By Online Producer  Global News

Noel Starblanket was an advocate for Orange Shirt Day after spending 11 years at Lebret (Qu'Appelle) Indian Residential School as a child.

File Photo / Global News
A A

Saskatchewan’s Indigenous community has lost a respected elder.

According to multiple reports, Noel Starblanket, 72, of Star Blanket Cree Nation passed away at the Regina General Hospital Monday morning after his battle with diabetes.

READ MORE: First Nations University of Canada becomes first urban reserve for educational purposes

At age 24, he became Chief of Star Blanket Cree Nation in 1971, making him one of Canada’s youngest reserve chiefs.

Starblanket also served as a chairman for Treaty Four Chiefs, Vice Chief for Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (FSIN) and National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

READ MORE: First Nations and Aboriginal veterans honoured at FNUC

In 2018, Starblanket was named as the University of Regina’s Elder-in-Residence where he became a familiar face around campus.

He worked out of the university’s Office of Indigenization until the end of January, when he stepped down.

During his time in that role, Starblanket offered students and faculty spiritual advice and counselling.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assembly of First Nations
Chiefs
Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations
First Nations
FSIN
Indigenous
Noel Starblanket
Regina General Hospital
Star Blanket Cree Nation
Treaty Four

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.