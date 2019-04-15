Respected Sask. Indigenous elder Noel Starblanket passes away at age 72

Saskatchewan’s Indigenous community has lost a respected elder.

We join our community in mourning the passing of Elder Noel Starblanket. He was a passionate advocate and wise leader, always generous with his time and his teachings. Our condolences to the family of Elder Starblanket; our prayers for his safe journey to the Spirit World. pic.twitter.com/lpkZkfD3VZ — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 15, 2019

According to multiple reports, Noel Starblanket, 72, of Star Blanket Cree Nation passed away at the Regina General Hospital Monday morning after his battle with diabetes.

READ MORE: First Nations University of Canada becomes first urban reserve for educational purposes

At age 24, he became Chief of Star Blanket Cree Nation in 1971, making him one of Canada’s youngest reserve chiefs.

Starblanket also served as a chairman for Treaty Four Chiefs, Vice Chief for Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (FSIN) and National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

READ MORE: First Nations and Aboriginal veterans honoured at FNUC

In 2018, Starblanket was named as the University of Regina’s Elder-in-Residence where he became a familiar face around campus.

Today, the University mourns the passing of our Elder-in-Residence, Noel Starblanket. A passionate politician and respected elder, Starblanket dedicated his life to bettering other people's. His memory and his legacy will live on. — University of Regina (@UofRegina) April 15, 2019

He worked out of the university’s Office of Indigenization until the end of January, when he stepped down.

During his time in that role, Starblanket offered students and faculty spiritual advice and counselling.