Halton police catch alleged car thief thanks to DNA evidence on beer can

Halton Regional Police say DNA evidence found in a vehicle stolen from Brampton has led to an arrest in Oakville.

In late February, officers were called out twice to a residence on Sheddon Avenue after multiple reports of abandoned vehicles in the area.

As per police procedure, investigators from the Forensic Identification Bureau conducted an examination of one of the vehicles and obtained DNA evidence from a discarded beer can.

READ MORE: Police use DNA from discarded napkin, genealogy site to make arrest in 1993 murder

The Centre of Forensic Science later confirmed that the sample, cross-referenced with a crime database, revealed the DNA belonged to a Toronto man, 26-year-old Alex Payne.

Police arrested Payne on Sunday and charged him with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.

WATCH: Fingerprints, DNA not identified 10 months after Sherman murders, lawyer says