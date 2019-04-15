Alleged Salmon Arm church shooter charged with first degree murder

Matrix Savage Gathergood, 25, has been charged with murder in connection to the alleged shooting of a church elder in Salmon Arm, B.C. on Sunday morning.

Gathergood faces charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault and disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm church shooting victim recently lost home in suspicious fire

RCMP confirm the accused appeared in court by phone Monday morning. He’s been remanded into custody.

Gathergood will appear in Salmon Arm provincial court on April 23.

WATCH: Gunfire rang out during Sunday services, leaving a man dead. Jules Knox reports live from Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP say the attack happened during an event at the Church of Christ in the city about 100 km north of Kelowna, and investigators do not believe it was religiously motivated.

They said a man entered the church at about 10:30 a.m. and allegedly shot two congregants. One died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: Former foster child remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim as selfless man of faith

Several other congregants wrestled the alleged shooter to the ground, police said, adding that officers seized a rifle.

Investigators say the suspect knew at least one of his alleged victims. Family members have identified the deceased victim as 78-year-old church elder Gordon Parmenter.

— With files from the Canadian Press