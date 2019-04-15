Crime
April 15, 2019 11:58 am
Updated: April 15, 2019 12:02 pm

Third Edmonton man arrested in Alberta attempted murder investigation

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton native Cody Cameron Nicholls is wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Tofield RCMP, Courtesy
A A

A third Edmonton man has been arrested in an attempted murder investigation.

Cody Nicholls, 19, was apprehended by Edmonton police on Saturday and was turned over to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Edmonton man wanted in attempted murder investigation

Tofield RCMP said a man suffered a gunshot wound in a rural area near Highway 626 on March 13.

Police said the man was treated for his injuries.

Tony Marie Boyd-Watt, 20, was charged with a pointing a firearm and property-related offences and was released on conditions.

Rylie David Jason Homeniuk, 21, was charged with attempted murder and firearm-related offences as well as persons and property offences. Homeniuk remains in custody.

READ MORE: Violent start to 2019 in Edmonton with 4 homicides, 1 suspicious death

RCMP were searching for Nicholls for attempted murder until his arrest.

Nicholls was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta attempted murder
Alberta attempted murder investigation
Cody Nicholls
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Rylie David Jason Homeniuk
Tofield Alberta
Tofield RCMP
Tony Marie Boyd-Watt

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.