Third Edmonton man arrested in Alberta attempted murder investigation
A third Edmonton man has been arrested in an attempted murder investigation.
Cody Nicholls, 19, was apprehended by Edmonton police on Saturday and was turned over to the RCMP.
Tofield RCMP said a man suffered a gunshot wound in a rural area near Highway 626 on March 13.
Police said the man was treated for his injuries.
Tony Marie Boyd-Watt, 20, was charged with a pointing a firearm and property-related offences and was released on conditions.
Rylie David Jason Homeniuk, 21, was charged with attempted murder and firearm-related offences as well as persons and property offences. Homeniuk remains in custody.
RCMP were searching for Nicholls for attempted murder until his arrest.
Nicholls was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
