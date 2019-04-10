Edmonton man wanted in attempted murder investigation

An Edmonton man is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Tofield RCMP said a man suffered a gunshot wound in a rural area near Highway 626 on March 13.

Police said the man was treated for his injuries.

RCMP and Edmonton police have found two of three suspects connected with the investigation.

Tony Marie Boyd-Watt, 20, was charged with a pointing a firearm and property-related offences and was released on conditions.

Rylie David Jason Homeniuk, 21, was charged with attempted murder and firearm-related offences as well as persons and property offences. Homeniuk remains in custody.

RCMP said they are searching for Cody Cameron Nicholls, 19, who faces an attempted murder charge.

Nicolls is described as five feet four inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has a cross tattoo between his eyebrows, a star tattoo below his right eye and a “99” tattoo below his left eye.

All three men are Edmonton residents.