Crime
April 10, 2019 11:40 am
Updated: April 10, 2019 11:51 am

Edmonton man wanted in attempted murder investigation

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton native Cody Cameron Nicholls is wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Tofield RCMP, Courtesy
A A

An Edmonton man is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Tofield RCMP said a man suffered a gunshot wound in a rural area near Highway 626 on March 13.

Police said the man was treated for his injuries.

READ MORE: Violent start to 2019 in Edmonton with 4 homicides, 1 suspicious death

RCMP and Edmonton police have found two of three suspects connected with the investigation.

Story continues below

Tony Marie Boyd-Watt, 20, was charged with a pointing a firearm and property-related offences and was released on conditions.

Rylie David Jason Homeniuk, 21, was charged with attempted murder and firearm-related offences as well as persons and property offences. Homeniuk remains in custody.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted murder after 2 central Edmonton stabbings

RCMP said they are searching for Cody Cameron Nicholls, 19, who faces an attempted murder charge.

Nicolls is described as five feet four inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has a cross tattoo between his eyebrows, a star tattoo below his right eye and a “99” tattoo below his left eye.

All three men are Edmonton residents.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta attempted murder
Alberta RCMP
Attempted Murder
Cody Cameron Nicholls
Edmonton Attempted Murder
edmonton police service
RCMP
RCMP homicide investigation
Rylie David Jason Homeniuk
Tofield RCMP
Tony Marie Boyd-Watt

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.