Man charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted murder after 2 central Edmonton stabbings

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with two stabbings that occurred in central Edmonton last week, one of which left a 48-year-old woman dead.

At around 7:15 a.m. last Thursday, police were called to the area 100 Street and 105A Avenue, near the George Spady Centre, where an injured woman was found lying on the ground.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the woman died of stab wounds.

Shortly after 7 p.m. the same day, police were called to a stabbing in the area of 101 Street and 105 Avenue. A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later updated to stable condition, police said.

Clayton Thomas Berard was arrested later that evening, police said in a news release Tuesday. He is now charged with first-degree murder and two counts of breach of recognizance in relation to the stabbing death of the 48-year-old woman.

Berard is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts of breach of recognizance in relation to the stabbing of the 49-year-old man.

The Edmonton Police Service said it will not be releasing the name of the woman who was killed as “it does not serve an investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of victims and their families.”