Police investigate woman’s death near downtown Edmonton shelter

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 48-year-old woman, who police said was stabbed early Thursday morning near a homeless shelter in downtown Edmonton.

Edmonton police were called to the George Spady Centre at 100 Street and 105A Avenue around 7:15 a.m, where the alley as blocked off with police tape.

When police arrived, an injured woman was lying on the ground. She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she was pronounced dead.

It's the third suspicious death Edmonton police have been called to investigate in less than a week.

It’s the third suspicious death Edmonton police have been called to investigate in less than a week.

On March 22, a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mill Woods, and early Sunday morning a 26-year-old man was shot to death at a bar near Whyte Avenue.

The George Spady Centre is an overnight and detoxification shelter for men and women in Edmonton’s Chinatown area. It is also home to one of the city’s supervised consumption sites.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. Police did not release any information on a suspect(s).