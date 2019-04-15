When NOT to call 911: Winnipeg police release funny video about nuisance calls

Arguments over pizza pops, adding a program to cable, and a broken furnace – these are just some of the bizarro calls Winnipeg police receive on the 911 emergency line.

The cops put out a tongue-in-cheek video Monday featuring incredulous Winnipeg Police Service staff reading some of the not-so-urgent “emergency” calls the service has received.

READ MORE: Winnipeg 911 operators contend with callers confused about Amber Alert

It’s part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, an event that began in California in 1981 and has gone international in the years since.

Its goal is to recognize the efforts of the men and women who take emergency calls – both those for actual life-threatening emergencies as well as “my cat is feeling very cold”.

A reminder that dialling 911 is for emergencies only. Please enjoy this playful, yet powerful video surrounding the inappropriate use of 911 services. https://t.co/101fkD1KXR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 15, 2019

WATCH: 911 aims to get right resource at right time to right patient