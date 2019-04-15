4 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Guelph over the weekend

Guelph police are warning residents after four suspected fentanyl overdoses were reported over the weekend.

Police said all four appear to be a result of blue or purple fentanyl, which typically comes with a higher potency.

The conditions of the overdose victims were not provided in a news release sent out on Sunday.

While they discourage the use of illicit street drugs, police are asking those who do use them to exercise extreme caution.

Drug users are strongly encouraged to have naloxone on hand and a second person present to administer the overdose-reversing drug.

Another option is the overdose prevention site at the Guelph Community Health Centre on Wyndham Street.

