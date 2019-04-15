Calgary Stampede

April 15, 2019 9:41 am

Bryan Adams, Amanda Marshall and Odds to play 2019 Oxford Stomp

By Online Reporter  Global News

Bryan Adams will be headlining Calgary’s longest running corporate party to be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Shaw Millennium Park.

Bryan Adams and Amanda Marshall are among those who will be performing at the 2019 Oxford Stomp during the Calgary Stampede this summer.

The event is Calgary’s longest-running corporate outdoor music festival, with funds raised going to the Military Family Resource Centre.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2019 concert listing

Along with Adams and Marshall, event organizers announced Monday that Canadian band Odds will also be performing.

The event will be held at Shaw Millennium Park on Friday, July 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday via Ticketmaster and at OxfordStomp.com.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary for the Oxford Stomp, with a lineup featuring John Fogerty, Melissa Etheridge, The Skydiggers, and Barney Bentall.

