Cobourg police seek suspects in reported daytime armed robbery

Police in Cobourg are seeking two suspects following a reported armed robbery involving a handgun on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., police responded to a call for an armed robbery near Ontario Street and Sutherland Crescent. It’s alleged the victims were walking southbound on Ontario Street when a brown, older model four-door Honda Civic slowed down beside them.

Police say a male exited the front passenger seat and pointed a handgun at one of the victims. He then struck the victim several times and stole his backpack, police said. The suspect got back in the vehicle which then headed northbound on Ontario Street.

The suspect with the handgun is described as Caucasian, 16 to 18 years old, with thick eyebrows. He was wearing a red bandana over his mouth and nose along with a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red baseball hat.

A description of the driver is unavailable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 1-905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.