Peterborough man charged with attempted murder following double stabbing: Police

A Peterborough man has been arrested following an alleged double stabbing near the city’s downtown early Friday.

Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Hunter and Bethune streets around 2 a.m., and treated a man and woman both in their 20s with stab wounds.

READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after Oshawa stabbing

They were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and their condition is not yet known.

A 27 year old Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder. The man stabbed 2 people at a residence on Hunter and Bethune streets. More to come at 6. @CHEXNewswatch pic.twitter.com/Ud86EPMTNr — Niki Anastasakis (@Nikiananews) April 12, 2019

Police around 9:45 a.m. issued a statement saying the accused had attended the residence and allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victims who were sitting outside the residence. Police allege the accused brandished a knife and stabbed the victims. He then fled the area on foot.

The suspect was located a short time later in the area of Rubidge Street.

Matthew Bredlo, 27, of Rubidge Street, has been charged with two counts of attempting to commit murder.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police have cordoned off a home near the corner of Hunter and Bethune.

More to come.