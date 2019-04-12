Peterborough man charged with attempted murder following double stabbing: Police
A Peterborough man has been arrested following an alleged double stabbing near the city’s downtown early Friday.
Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Hunter and Bethune streets around 2 a.m., and treated a man and woman both in their 20s with stab wounds.
READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after Oshawa stabbing
They were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and their condition is not yet known.
Police around 9:45 a.m. issued a statement saying the accused had attended the residence and allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victims who were sitting outside the residence. Police allege the accused brandished a knife and stabbed the victims. He then fled the area on foot.
The suspect was located a short time later in the area of Rubidge Street.
Matthew Bredlo, 27, of Rubidge Street, has been charged with two counts of attempting to commit murder.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Police have cordoned off a home near the corner of Hunter and Bethune.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.