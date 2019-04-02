Crime
April 2, 2019 2:31 pm

Police arrest suspect after man arrives at Cobourg hospital with serious stab wound

Cobourg police are investigating after a man with a serious stab wound was dropped off at Northumberland Hills Hospital on March 27.

A Cobourg man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident last week.

Police say on Wednesday, March 27 around 5:30 p.m., a man was dropped off by a vehicle at Northumberland Hills Hospital with a serious stab wound. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Hours later, the injured man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The following day, police issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect.

On Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers made an arrest.

Jilianno Michael Petrella, 20, of Cobourg, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing later on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

