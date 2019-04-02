Police arrest suspect after man arrives at Cobourg hospital with serious stab wound
A Cobourg man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident last week.
Police say on Wednesday, March 27 around 5:30 p.m., a man was dropped off by a vehicle at Northumberland Hills Hospital with a serious stab wound. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene.
Hours later, the injured man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The following day, police issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect.
On Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers made an arrest.
Jilianno Michael Petrella, 20, of Cobourg, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing later on Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
